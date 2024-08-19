Tua Tagovailoa Bashes Former Coach Brian Flores, Who Truly Sounds Like An Awful Human

Tua Tagovailoa woke up Monday and chose to stuff former head coach Brian Flores into a locker. Frankly, it was a long time coming, and music to my ears.

Flores famously hated Tua during his time with the Miami Dolphins. He's never outright said it, but it was obvious. He benched him in the middle of games like a billion times for Ryan Fitzpatrick, reportedly got into a shouting match with Tua after a late loss to Tennessee in 2021, and was ultimately fired by Miami following that season.

Tua, of course, was a completely different quarterback under Flores. And by that, I mean he stunk and had the personality of a ham sandwich. He was also afraid of his own shadow.

But then Flores was canned – and cried racism, of course – and Tua has since flourished under Mike McDaniel. Back-to-back playoff appearances, league's leading passer last season, just became the highest paid player in franchise history. I could go on and on.

Even the staunchest of Tua haters can admit he's been a different player since Flores got the boot. And now, thanks to a now-viral clip from the Dan Le Batard Show, we have confirmation from the actual player himself that Brian Flores was a Grade-A scumbag:

Tua Tagovailoa says the quiet part out loud about Brian Flores

My God. It's here, and it's perfect. We have waited for Tua Tagovailoa to drop his nuts and call out Brian Flores for two long years now. And now, it's finally here.

Look, I'm a Dolphins fan. Can't you tell? Duh. So, I'm obviously going to be biased here. But, still … Brian Flores is a miserable person who made everyone around him miserable. The Dolphins were forced to choose between him and Tua at the end of 2021 because things had obviously gone off the rails, and they chose Tua.

And thank God they did, because they've been a completely changed organization ever since. Yes, I know. But Zach, he can't win the big game!!!

Whatever. He's a baby. Give him five minutes to get there. Fair? Goodness.

Flores, meanwhile, immediately got fired and then played the racism card, which any reasonable person would do. He sued the NFL for discrimination – naturally – and the media jumped on it like white on rice (see what I did there?). The Le Batard show, for example, brought on Jemele Hill AND Bomani Jones the day Flores filed the suit and broke it down like the Zapruder film. Talk about an A-list of guests!

It's always racism. Remember that. Never that they're just terrible people. Terrible people don't get fired, folks. And if they do, it's only because the system is against them. And we eat it up like it's gospel. Hilarious.

Flores, by the way, is now the DC in Minnesota. Will he ever be a head coach again? I don't know. Tua stuffing him into a locker doesn't help. Don't worry, though. The NFL always has boxes to check and virtue-signaling to … signal … so I'm sure they'll get Flores back in the driver's seat at some point down the road.

Let's just pray for whoever his quarterback is.