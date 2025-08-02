Try Not To Cringe Watching This Sign-Off From Mike Garafolo With Deebo Samuel

Whoops, I don't think Mike was supposed to say that on live TV!

Live TV interviews can be a little awkward, regardless of who is involved.

When you throw in a mercurial wide receiver with an (apparent) injury, things start to get even more shaky.

That's exactly what happened when NFL Network's Mike Garafolo started to wrap up his interview with new Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel after practice earlier today.

Watch this and try not to have a full-body cringing session.

Wow, that was painful to watch!

Apparently, Garafolo went to shake Deebo's hand before their interview started, which made the wide out recoil and pull his hand away, revealing he had an injured finger.

I guess that was supposed to be classified information, because the look on both Deebo's face as well as the guy sitting between them was a mixture of abject horror and pure annoyance.

Garafolo tried to cover his ass with the classic "edit that out" comment, either forgetting he was on live TV or trying to make light of the situation.

Either way, it looks like it didn't work.

One awkwardly forced fist bump later and the interview came to a merciful end, complete with a hard cut before the fist bump in question could even be shown in full.

Look, we all make mistakes.

I am sure Garafolo genuinely forgot that he was supposed to keep that finger injury under wraps, but I can't blame Deebo for being a little annoyed.

He is probably dreading having to answer questions about his finger when that's the last thing he wants to discuss this early into training camp.

The comments were none too kind to our poor Mike Garafolo.

You gotta feel for the guy. If we screw up at our jobs, not a single person on social media calls for our head.

But Garafolo outs a multi-million-dollar athlete's injury on live TV, and suddenly he's persona non grata in the DMV area.

Keep your head up, Mike!

D.C. is full of people who are terrible at their jobs and never get held accountable, so you have nothing to worry about.