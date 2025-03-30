Trump Says UFC Chief Dana White Is Expected To Join Bill Maher's Visit To White House

More Americans are changing their tune on President Donald Trump after his landslide election win in November.

Among them is Bill Maher, a staunch Democrat in politics.

The host of "Real Time" and the outrageously titled "Club Random" show has shared that he is set to meet with Trump after years of sharply criticizing the Commander-in-Chief.

UFC President Dana White, a longtime friend of Trump, is expected to join the gathering, according to the president.

READ: Bill Maher Says It's An 'Honor' To Be Invited To Trump White House

Another anticipated guest is singer-songwriter Kid Rock, who Trump says facilitated Maher’s invitation.

The president mused that the meeting "might be fun, or it might not."

In a Truth Social post, Trump commented on Maher’s potential visit, mentioning White and Kid Rock as part of the lineup at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

He wrote: "I got a call from a very good guy, and friend of mine, Kid Rock, asking me whether or not it would be possible for me to meet, in the White House, with Bill Maher, a man who has been unjustifiably critical of anything, or anyone, TRUMP.

"I really didn’t like the idea much, and don’t like it much now, but thought it would be interesting," Trump continued.

"The problem is, no matter how much he likes your Favorite President, ME, he will publicly proclaim what a terrible guy I am, etc., very much like the Democrats at my recent Address to the Joint Session of Congress, where I stated, correctly, that no matter what I said or did, they wouldn’t stand, they wouldn’t applaud, they wouldn’t smile or laugh and, certainly, they wouldn’t be in any way 'nice.'

"Who knows, though, maybe I’ll be proven wrong? In any event, I’m doing a favor for a friend. I look forward to meeting with Bill Maher, Kid Rock and, I believe, even the Legendary Dana White will be present. It might be fun or, it might not, but you will be the first to know!"

Dana White has maintained a tight friendship with Trump for over two decades — even speaking at the Republican National Convention in 2016 and 2024. Trump has also walked out to massive cheers at UFC events in the past.

Maher, a self-proclaimed ‘never Trumper,’ seems to be rethinking his stance.

Like many Democrats, Maher is recognizing that liberal traditionalists share more common ground with today’s Republican Party than with the current Democratic one.

As the Democratic Party alienates loyal supporters like Maher with its sharp turn toward leftist, progressive politics, Trump stands ready to welcome them.

Maher spoke about the possible meetup with Trump in an interview with Chris Cuomo (as reported by OutKick's Ian Miller), though no set date has been announced.

"Now, I don’t have some sort of complex where I think I can heal America," Maher told Cuomo.

"I can’t, okay, let’s get that clear, I'm not going to be healing America. … It's kind of a Nixon-to-China thing," he explained.

He added, "There was nobody who was harder on Trump or more prescient about the fact that he wasn’t going to leave office voluntarily. I have the credentials."

Maher has stood firmly against new ideals flaunted by the Democratic Party, such as permitting men to play in women's sports; he also pushed back on the COVID lunacy of 2020.

"But they also respect me because I'm honest about the woke train to crazytown, and I don’t shrink from that, and I've also lost a lot of fans for that," he added.

"The woke people have left the building, and I’m willing to make that sacrifice. But it does give you a certain credibility."

For Trump, this meeting could signal a broader shift, drawing more Americans toward his side of sanity.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.