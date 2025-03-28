Bill Maher Says It's An 'Honor' To Be Invited To Trump White House

Comedian and television host Bill Maher has spent his public career as a liberal, aligning with the political left on almost every issue.

The past few years though, Maher has been a rare voice of relative sanity in the Democrat Party. He's called out COVID overreach, admitted that Joe Biden was mentally unfit to hold office, acknowledged that transgender athletes should not compete against women, and ravaged the former administration for its disastrous mishandling of the southern border.

Even though Maher has seemingly moved towards the right, or at least, not moved even further left, he's steadfastly refused to fully commit to joining the Republican Party. Yet in a sign of how things change, he was invited by Kid Rock to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House.

The "Real Time" host spoke to Chris Cuomo about it in more detail in a new interview, saying he views it as an honor and a chance to bridge divides.

"I’m doing it because, first of all, it was presented as…" Maher said.

"A dare?" Cuomo responded.

"Not a dare, no… Just, like, maybe this is a beginning to heal America," he responded. "Now, I don’t have some sort of complex where I think I can heal America. I can’t, okay, let’s get that clear, I'm not going to be healing America."

"It's kind of a Nixon-to-China thing."

"There was nobody who was harder on Trump or more prescient about the fact that he wasn’t going to leave office voluntarily. I have the credentials," Maher said. "But they also respect me because I'm honest about the woke train to crazytown, and I don’t shrink from that, and I've also lost a lot of fans for that. The woke people have left the building, and I’m willing to make that sacrifice. But it does give you a certain credibility."

Bill Maher A Refreshing Voice Of Rationality

Maher continued, saying he's "impressed" to be invited to the White House, with his background as a kid from suburban New Jersey.

"It's an honor to be invited to the White House," he said.

"I’m impressed by it a lot," Maher explained. "I'm impressed the f--- out of it. I get to go to the White House."

Still, despite being honored to get the invitation, he told Cuomo it's not likely to change much, or see him leave in a MAGA hat.

"If they expect me to be leaving in a MAGA hat, they're gonna be very disappointed," Maher said. "But I know they don't. It probably will accomplish very little, but you gotta try, man, you gotta try."

What a remarkable sentiment; it's ok to talk to people who disagree with you and try to find common ground. Trump is not the devil. Having a meeting with him doesn't make you a Nazi or a fascist. It also doesn't mean you have to be his biggest fan.

For years, if not decades, the political left has acted as if any interaction that doesn't conform to their exacting, ever-changing moral standards was grounds for excommunication from polite liberal society. Maher is showing that there are at least some who realize how absurd and destructive that attitude is, as is the obsession with woke moralizing.

And who knows, given how much he's changed already, who's to say it won't change him even more?