Believe It: Bill Maher To Meet With Donald Trump

Bill Maher will soon meet with President Donald Trump. Imagine reading that headline four years ago--or even last year.

Maher told comedian Andrew Schulz in an upcoming podcast episode that Kid Rock pitched the meeting. "Kid Rock was here a couple of weeks ago, and he said, ‘I want you to meet Trump.’ He said, 'I'm gonna take you to the White House.' So now we're gonna do that," Maher told Schulz, Fox News Digital has learned.

While Maher is not a fan of Trump, he differs markedly from the other late-night comedians. He understands Trump's appeals to certain Americans and doesn't view him as the second coming of Adolf Hitler. That's the difference between Maher and, say, Jimmy Kimmel or Stephen Colbert.

Maher is also still funny and popular. The other two are neither.

Moreover, Maher has conversed with several notable Trump supporters on his podcast of late. Kid Rock, Matt Gaetz, Ben Shapiro, and Dr. Phill have each recently appeared on episodes of "Club Random. "

As for the inevitable screech-fest from the left, Maher is already prepared.

"There will be lots of people on the left who will be like, ‘How dare you talk to this man.' It's like f--- you, I'm not playing this game that you mean girls play," Maher commented to Schulz.

"'Oh, you know what? You can't sit at my lunch table, because I'm just not talking to you.' Not talking to you? You lost the election. Who the f--- do you think you have to talk to?"

Like Maher, Trump is also used to socializing with people who see the world differently. The president has converted several former critics into supporters and/or allies, be they Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Joe Rogan, Elon Musk, or Tulsi Gabbard.

Now, we aren't predicting that Maher will leave the meeting in a red MAGA cap. But despite his past criticisms--and Trump's lawsuit against him--Maher and Trump are politically aligned on several key issues--including the border, DEI, wokeness, and the Democrats' subservient relationship with China.

Finally, Maher's willingness to meet with Trump is yet another blow to the messaging of the Democrat Party that the president is some vicious Nazi leader. The Democrats are lost. The party is facing a potential field of Gavin Newsom, Pete Buttigieg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Tim Walz in 2028.

Oh, and Stephen A. Smith.

Actually, maybe Maher will leave his meeting with Trump in a MAGA hat--just for giggles.