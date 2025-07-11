'Trump Dance' Discovered In EA Sports College Football '26

It can’t be. Is that what I think it is?

We all know that EA Sports dropped "College Football 26," though it left a lot to be desired. Even so, it's still probably going to be highly popular given the success of the relaunch of the game last year.

One fan has already bought the game and started playing it, finding a rather interesting feature. After scoring a touchdown, Penn State wide receiver Tyseer Denmark celebrates by performing "The Trump Dance."

See for yourself.

It wouldn’t be the first time that "The Trump Dance" has made an appearance in the sports world, far from it. Last year, countless players across the NFL busted out the move after making highlight-reel plays, and even some soccer players incorporated it into their celebration moves.

Furthermore, the connection between Trump and college football in general is well-documented. OutKick founder Clay Travis interviewed Trump at the Georgia-Alabama game last fall, and Trump has even considered passing an NIL-focused executive order to help the sport remain intact.