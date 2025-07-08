New College Football Video Game Is A Disaster That Is Enraging To Play | REVIEW

"College Football 26" is an absolute waste of your time and money.

There was a time back when I was in college when playing the "NCAA Football" series was one of my favorite hobbies.

My college roommates and I would fire up the console and engage in epic battles and trash talk. There were few things better than crushing the game for hours.

Unfortunately, the game disappeared for more than a decade before EA Sports returned with "College Football 25" last year.

The return was a massive success, and "College Football 26" dropped Monday for its early release.

Words of caution.

Don't buy it.

"College Football 26" is a buggy piece of trash.

I purchased "College Football 26" early for $100 so that I could play it three days early. I was super-excited when I finally got the chance to check it out on Monday night.

It was horrible.

Now, to be clear, I'm not a video games guy. Not at all. I only play college football video games, and I bought a PS5 last year (that was later damaged in the flood that wiped out my home) just to play "College Football 25."

So, I'm far from a gamer bro, but I do love the college football series. Instead of enjoying the early release, I wanted to throw a controller through my TV all of Monday night.

"College Football 26" is visually gorgeous, and when the game works, it's actually a ton of fun. However, it rarely worked for me.

The game is so damn buggy that hitting the button to simply snap the ball often didn't work. Yes, you read that correctly. I couldn't even get the ball to be snapped in dynasty mode after playing just a couple of games.

I was getting multiple delay of game penalties because the stupid game wouldn't even let me snap the game. At first, I thought my controller must have a problem. I turned on a different controller.

Still didn't work.

Then, I rebooted the PS5 to see if that was the issue.

Nope. Still not functioning properly.

Eventually, I just turned it off and decided to do something else with my time after lighting $100 on fire.

I've never experienced a more frustrating time playing a video game. How the hell am I supposed to play the game…..if I can't even snap the football.

Life isn't easy for working-class guys. We enjoy simple things and when we splurge on something, we expect it to work.

Unfortunately, I threw my money down the drain for a buggy piece of trash game that I played a total of three games on before rage-quitting and giving up.

I have no idea how bugs like this are even possible. You'd think EA Sports would have mechanisms in place to make sure the game actually worked. I guess not!

Hopefully, there is some kind of update in the *VERY* near future to fix this issue. Otherwise, I just threw my money away for a game that doesn't even work. It's beyond dumb. Have you purchased the game? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.