President Trump Makes Good On His Word To Protect Army-Navy Game From CFP Encroachment

College Football Playoff expansion is an inevitability, and those extra games have to go somewhere, but President Donald Trump has made it official that they can't conflict with the Army-Navy game.

Back in January, the President talked about the prospect of an executive order that would protect the iconic college football game from having to fight for eyeballs against the College Football Playoff games.

"The Army-Navy Game is one of our Greatest American Traditions — Unmatched Patriotism, Courage, and Honor!" President Trump said on Truth Social at the time. "This incredible Tradition is now at risk of being pushed aside by more College Playoff Games, and Big TV Money. NOT ANYMORE!

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"Under my Administration, the second Saturday in December belongs to Army-Navy, and ONLY Army-Navy! I will soon sign a Historic Executive Order securing an EXCLUSIVE 4 hour Broadcast window, so this National Event stands above Commercial Postseason Games. No other Game of Team can violate this Time Slot!!!"

Well, he made good on that promise with an executive order aimed at "Preserving America's Game," which he signed while the US Naval Academy's football team was at the White House.

"For over a century, the Army-Navy Game, known as ‘America’s Game,’ has stood as a symbol of excellence and the American spirit," the executive order reads. "Now, the recent and potentially ongoing expansion of the College Football Playoffs (CFP) and other postseason college football games threatens to encroach upon the second Saturday in December — a date traditionally reserved exclusively for 'America’s Game.'

"Such scheduling conflicts weaken the national focus on our Military Service Academies and detract from a morale-building event of vital interest to the Department of War. Accordingly, it is the policy of the United States that no college football game, specifically college football’s CFP or other postseason games, be broadcast in a manner that directly conflicts with the Army‑Navy Game."

To get this done, the executive order states that the FCC will work with the College Football Playoff committee, the NCAA, media rights holders and broadcasters, and any other appropriate government agencies.

So there it is, the second Saturday in December belongs to the Army-Navy game.

And it will… unless some lunatic gets into office and reverses it.