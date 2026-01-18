Donald Trump Steps Into CFP Expansion Debate, Vows To Protect Army-Navy Game With Executive Order

President Trump preparing to sign an order to protect the time slot that hosts the Army vs. Navy game, amid CFP expansion talks

MIAMI— The night before College Football Playoff leaders were scheduled to meet in Miami to discuss the upcoming deadline for potential expansion of the postseason format, President Donald Trump announced on social media that he was preparing to sign an executive order tied to the Army versus Navy game.

The ongoing talk of whether to expand the college football playoff has led to multiple different formats being discussed by CFP leaders that include Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

One of those formats being floated is the possibility of having CFP ‘play-in’ games taking place on the same day as Army faces Navy every season in December, which is played annually on the second weekend of the month.

But, with conference commissioners continuing to float different ideas, one of those would see the 16th seed play the 13th seed, along with a 15 vs. 14 matchup, which would take place on the same day as the coveted rivalry game.

On Saturday night, hours before leaders were scheduled to meet later today, President Trump released a statement on Truth Social detailing how he plans to sign an executive order to preserve the game's timeslot on national television.

"The Army-Navy Game is one of our Greatest American Traditions — Unmatched Patriotism, Courage, and Honor!" President Donald Trump said via Truth Social. "This incredible Tradition is now at risk of being pushed aside by more College Playoff Games, and Big TV Money. NOT ANYMORE!

"Under my Administration, the second Saturday in December belongs to Army-Navy, and ONLY Army-Navy! I will soon sign a Historic Executive Order securing an EXCLUSIVE 4 hour Broadcast window, so this National Event stands above Commercial Postseason Games. No other Game of Team can violate this Time Slot!!!"

The President, who will attend the CFP title game between Indiana and Miami, finished his statement by proclaiming that his signing of an executive order should be a warning to all TV networks (ESPN, TNT) that could schedule games against the rivalry.

"On the field, they are rivals, but on the battlefield they are America’s unstoppable Patriots, defending our Country with tremendous Strength and Heart. We must protect the Tradition, and the Players, who protect us. Please let this serve as Notice to ALL Television Networks, Stations, and Outlets. God Bless American, and God Bless our great Army-Navy Game!!! President Donald J. Trump."

It should be noted that if the format is changed, and CFP games are played on this Saturday in December, there could be a problem if either Army or Navy earn the Group of Six automatic bid. But, this is where some type of compromise could come into play, if it even came to this point.

Donald Trump Picked Perfect Time For Army vs. Navy Stance

Also, having the President release this type of statement just hours before a meeting set to take place in Miami later today, the timing seemed to fit the situation at hand.

The only reason we are even having this discussion right now is thanks to ESPN extending the deadline for an agreement to Jan. 23rd. If there is no resolution on a new format, the college football playoff would stay at twelve teams for the 2026 season.

Right now, there are multiple different scenarios being thrown about, with the Big Ten conference also pushing for a potential 24-team playoff in the near future, while the SEC has been pretty firm in their stance on a 16-team format.

Thanks to an agreement between all parties, which includes the Big 12, ACC, Group of Six and Notre Dame, it also gave Greg Sankey and Tony Petitti the power to decide which format would fit best moving forward.

But, with the SEC and Big Ten not seeing eye-to-eye on the number of teams, along with automatic qualifiers, this has made for a number of interesting meetings over the past few months leading up to today.

What could the Big Ten offer to the SEC (and others) to convince them a move to 24 teams in the future is the right move?

If the SEC agreed to 24 teams in the future, the Big Ten would then agree to 16 teams over the next three years. And, obviously, the ACC and Big 12 would prefer having an automatic qualifier.

There are arguments to be made that expanding the playoff format right now is not worth the headache, given the past two seasons of twelve teams have essentially gone off without a hitch, even with the drama surrounding Notre Dame and Miami.

Now, we wait to see if someone walks into the meeting later this afternoon with a change of heart regarding a future format.

But, it's clear that President Trump is making a stand surrounding one of the most historic rivalries in college football, even if potential CFP games are played around the coveted time slot.