EXCLUSIVE: Trump Advisor Helps Get Tobias Harris' Brother, Family Out Of Middle East

Tyler Harris and his family were safely evacuated from the Gulf as Iran targets US allies.

The start of the war in Iran came as a surprise to many, and immediately turned parts of the Middle East and Gulf area into an alarming situation. Particularly with how the Iranian Regime decided to respond to airstrikes conducted entirely by the United States and Israeli militaries.

Instead of focusing their efforts on retaliating exclusively against US or Israeli targets, Iran fired drones and missiles into places like Dubai, Bahrain, and Qatar.

Many Americans were already in those parts of the world, accidentally finding themselves in what's become an active war zone. Thankfully, the US government has been working to get some of those citizens out of the area and back home, and one of them happens to be the brother of NBA and Detroit Pistons star Tobias Harris.

Harris' brother, Tyler, got some help from a conservative strategist and advisor to President Trump who pulled strings to get him and his family safely evacuated.

Tobias Harris' Brother, Family Returns Safely To USA

The strategist, Alex Bruesewitz, helped Tyler Harris, his wife, two children, and father-in-law to evacuate from the now-active Gulf region. Harris' wife and father-in-law are both veterans of the US Air Force.

Tobias Harris has, in the past, made comments critical of President Trump, with one example coming in 2020 when Trump said he wouldn't be watching the NFL because players weren't standing for the National Anthem. Harris emphasized a J.J. Reddick post saying, "No one cares if you don't watch." He also campaigned with Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Safety, though, and looking out for fellow Americans, comes first. Bruesewitz told OutKick, "I’m glad we were able to get Tyler and his beautiful family out safely. We are working to help as many Americans as possible."

Bruesewitz has helped get at least 15 people from the Gulf region, with private evacuation efforts moving alongside the official operation from the Trump administration. Marco Rubio and the State Department have already brought at least 20,000 citizens back to the US since February 28, with many more repatriations underway.

OutKick reached out to Tobias Harris for comment, but as of the time of publishing, had yet to hear back.

Supporting Americans comes first, and it's encouraging and heartening to see the immediate mobilization to get our citizens and countrymen back home safely.