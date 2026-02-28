Pistons Horn Malfunction Blasts Fans For 12 Brutal Minutes

Going to a game and having to sit through a delay usually isn't that fun, although it does give you a great opportunity to wander out to the concourse, take a leak, and regroup with another brewski.

But a rain delay or a power outage sounds downright relaxing compared to what fans, players, and officials were dealing with on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.

The Detroit Pistons were hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers, and this was a close one. During a timeout with the Pistons up 65-64, the horn sounded as it typically does, but it kept going…

…and going…

…and going…

According to the Associated Press, this was the result of a power surge that caused the arena's overhead scoreboard to malfunction.

And, boy, did it ever.

I can't even imagine having to sit through that.

The other night, my wife and I were making dinner, and for some reason, the smoke detector in our kitchen went off.

It was excruciatingly loud, but thankfully, it lasted only about a minute and a half before it came to its senses and realized we had not burned the broccoli that had been roasting in the oven.

It sucked, so I can't even imagine sitting there listening to a horn blast like that for what turned out to be 12 and a half minutes.

But fortunately, there was a backup plan, only it was just as likely to leave fans with temporary hearing loss.

In all seriousness, I sometimes carry a little tube with earplugs on my keys, and while that sounds lame as hell, guess who would be sitting comfortably while everyone else crams their nasty index fingers into their earholes?

…yeah, that's right: me.

At least once the game was back on the rails, the fans who didn't flee for the exits to escape the cacophony were treated to a good one, with the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons holding on in a tight one to beat the Cavs 122-119 in overtime.