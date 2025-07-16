Troubled Ex-Vikings Star Everson Griffen Removed From Flight For Causing Disturbance After Takeoff

Former NFL defensive end Everson Griffen, 37, was removed from a Delta flight from Chicago to Minneapolis on Wednesday after allegedly causing a disturbance that prompted the pilot to return to O'Hare International Airport.

Hours before the incident, Griffen shared an Instagram Stories update, showing him arriving at O'Hare and bidding farewell to Chicago.

A Delta spokesperson provided a statement to TMZ regarding Griffen's removal from the flight, but did not confirm whether he was arrested for the alleged disturbance.

"Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior and will always work with law enforcement to that end," the statement read. "We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel, as safety and security are Delta's top priorities."

Griffen has faced controversy in the past, including multiple mental health evaluations following erratic behavior. He has also been arrested several times for offenses such as resisting arrest, drug possession, and driving under the influence.

This latest incident adds to Griffen's troubling pattern of behavior, which he has attributed to bipolar disorder.

In 2018, while with the Minnesota Vikings, Griffen underwent a psychiatric evaluation after threatening to shoot someone during outbursts at a Minneapolis hotel and appearing uninvited at a teammate's home (Trae Waynes), where he was reported to be lurking in front of his home. He later jumped out of an ambulance transporting him to Fairview Southdale Hospital, but was not arrested.

In 2021, Griffen experienced a breakdown at his home, posting a video of himself holding a gun and claiming an intruder had entered, a claim police found unsubstantiated. After a standoff with law enforcement, he surrendered peacefully and received a mental health evaluation.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Griffen played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2010 to 2019, with brief stints at the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys before returning to the Vikings in 2021. He recorded 85.5 career sacks.

