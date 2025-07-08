Trinity Rodman Whines About Wimbledon Broadcast Innocently Mentioning Her Hall-Of-Fame Father, Dennis Rodman

Trinity Rodman has been in attendance at Wimbledon to watch her boyfriend, Ben Shelton, coast to the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam, but isn't happy about the attention she's gotten on the broadcast.

Rodman, a star player on the U.S. women's national soccer team, has been sitting among Shelton's family members in his players' box for each of his matches in London. Early on in Shelton's fourth-round victory over Lorenzo Sonego on Monday, the ESPN broadcast gave a brief shoutout to Rodman as well as Shelton's sister, Emma, but she was none too pleased about the quick mention of her father, Dennis Rodman.

"For those who don’t know… my name is TRINITY not Tiffany," Rodman wrote in an Instagram Story. "Also, for Ben’s matches he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad… my dads not even in MY life no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don’t even want him talked about during mine. It’s him and his loved ones’ moment. Thank you."

Trinity shared late last year that her father is not a part of her life, and while that's an unfortunate situation, her calling out the broadcast for briefly mentioning his name is ridiculous.

ESPN may not get a lot right these days, but in this instance, the network is simply doing its job.

While Trinity Rodman may be well-known in the American soccer world, her father is a Pro Basketball Hall of Famer, a five-time NBA champion, and one of the most recognizable American athletes of his generation.

So many sports fans not tuned into pop culture or social media who were watching Shelton's match had to question if Trinity was related to Rodman when they heard her last name, and all the broadcast did was confirm that she is indeed Dennis' daughter.

Trinity doesn't want to take any attention away from Shelton and his family as he tries to make the semifinals, yet her whining about the basic mention of her father is putting even more attention on her.