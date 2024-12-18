Trinity Rodman Trashes Her Dad, Dennis, On Podcast: 'He's Not A Dad'

Trinity Rodman and her father, Dennis Rodman, won't be trading Christmas gifts this holiday season.

During a scathing appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast with Alex Cooper, Trinity Rodman, a professional soccer player and member of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, didn't hold back when the conversation turned to her father and what life was like growing up with the NBA legend as a parent.

"He's not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else," Trinity, 22, said of 63-year-old Dennis. "We tried to live with him, but he's having parties 24/7, bringing random bitches in. He loves the spotlight."

Was Trinity done there?

Not exactly.

She also called Dennis an "alcoholic" while attempting to smooth over things by noting that the family never wants "to make him look bad."

Noted.

Even after crushing dad, Trinity told a story from a 2021 playoff soccer game when Dennis showed up for a major moment in his daughter's life.

The problem? Trinity had been estranged from Dennis for months. Now, here he was at the biggest game up to that point in her professional soccer career.

"The whistle blew and I was so mad. I was like: 'You took this happy moment from me. You f--ked with my head again,'" Trinity told Cooper. "And he did it so many times. I think he knows what he does."

"I walk over there, he grabs my head and I just start balling into his arms as if it's like a daddy-daughter, like..."

Like they were back to being a family?

Not so fast.

"He was like, 'I want to see you soon, I'm in DC,'" Trinity continued. "I was like, 'OK.' And after that, radio silence. I didn't see him again until like, this year. I didn't talk to him or see him until, I think, right after the World Cup."

Trinity Rodman must've been loaded as a kid because her dad was a multi-millionaire former NBA legend

Wrong.

"We had an Expedition and we kinda lived in that for a little bit," Trinity said of her early years.

Should we be surprised that Dennis was a deadbeat dad? Not when Dennis claims his own father had 16 wives and 29 children.

Rodman told Oprah in 2013 that he had spoken to his father once since he was a child. "I don’t know how to be a father," Dennis explained to the talk show legend. "My last wife said, ‘You don’t know how to hug your kids. You don’t have no interest in your kids.’ I said, ‘Yes I do. I just don’t know how to show it.’"

That was 2013.

Trinity was 11 or 12.

In other words, time didn't heal wounds and it doesn't appear this rift is going to be settled in the near future.