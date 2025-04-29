Tributes Pour In For Legendary Mets Fan Seymour Weiner

We lost one heck of a guy this week with news that legendary New York Mets fan Seymour Weiner has passed away.

He was 98.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

If that name rings a bell, it's not because it was a pseudonym that Bart Simpson used to prank call Moe's Tavern, it belonged to a World War II veteran who took the internet by storm when he and his military service were honored by the Mets ahead of their season opener in 2024.

Weiner's name is of course what got the most attention, but it turns out that the WWII vet — which already makes him a heck of a guy by my estimation in and of itself — happened to have a great sense of humor and embraced the attention he received from his double-entendre of a name.

"I couldn’t be more excited," Weiner told The Athletic. "I really can’t believe it’s happening. It’s probably one of the highlights of my life."

Again, this is a man who helped save the world in the '40s.

But Weiner — who was on-hand at Ebbett's Field for Jackie Robinson's first hit, as if he needed anything else to make him a certified badass — loved the attention and even became the poster boy for the Mets' dollar dog night because, well… that's a night when you see more weiners.

But sadly, Weiner passed away recently, and the Mets made sure to pay their respects to the absolute legend of a man they made famous.

The sad news led to fans offering tributes of their own.

Our thoughts are all with Weiner's family, but, man, what a guy. I think we'd all be happy to wrap up 98 great years on this space rock called Earth with the kind of life CV that Seymour Weiner had.

The man did it right.