Trevor Story Hits 306-Foot Homer In Bizarre Fashion At Fenway Park

Monday’s highlight at Fenway was a stunner, as Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story etched his name into the park’s lore with a bizarre sixth-inning homer against the Cleveland Guardians.

What looked like a routine fly ball turned into a game-defining moment.

Against right-hander Jakob Junis, Story lofted a 306-foot shot down the right-field line.

Guardians outfielder Jhonkensy Noel made a leaping try, but the ball glanced off his glove and clipped the Pesky Pole, Fenway’s 302-foot right-field marker named for Johnny Pesky.

Initially ruled foul, the call was overturned, giving Story his 23rd homer of the season and pushing Boston’s lead to 6–3. The Red Sox ultimately held on for a 6–4 victory.

Fans on social media were quick to point out that the homer likely wouldn’t have left any other ballpark. "Trevor Story just hit a home run that would’ve been a home run in 0 of 30 ballparks," one fan posted on X.

Story couldn't complain …

"It was nice," Story said after the win. "It was obviously cool to get one on the Pesky Pole; I think that's the first one I got. It was crazy. I didn't know what was going on at first and then finally the last few [replays] I saw it hit the pole. I felt good about it."

The shot served as a fitting encore to Sunday’s heroics, when Jarren Duran gave Red Sox Nation a spark with his first career inside-the-park home run.

In the fifth inning, Duran ripped a fastball from Mitch Keller into Fenway’s cavernous right-center Triangle, where the ball ricocheted off the bullpen wall and eluded both Alexander Canario and Oneil Cruz. Flying around the bases, Duran circled them in 14.71 seconds.

"They are so rare," Duran said. "When you see one, it’s almost like that, ‘Oh crap’ moment—this is going to happen. It’s such a rarity that it’s special for everybody." He added with a laugh: "I’m just glad I didn’t have to slide, or fall, more like."

Duran’s three-run sprint powered a 5–2 win over the Pirates — setting the stage for Story’s Pesky Pole drama the next afternoon.

