Jarren Duran's 17-Second Spark Ignites Fenway, Saves Red Sox from Sweep

Jarren Duran gave the Red Sox exactly what they were missing on Sunday — a spark in 17 seconds.

With two on, two outs, and the game tied in the fifth, Duran smoked a drive into deep center, a ball that kept rolling and rolling as Pittsburgh’s Alexander Canario chased it down. 

By the time Canario bent to pick it up, Duran was already in overdrive. 

Duran rounded third, never broke stride, and barreled home standing up for a three-run, inside-the-park home run.

Fenway lost its mind. The Pirates lost the lead. 

And the Sox avoided a sweep with a 5–2 win.

Boston hadn’t seen an inside-the-parker since June, when Wilyer Abreu pulled it off. This one was faster, flashier.

"When I was rounding second, I thought I was just going to be standing up at third," Duran said. "But (third base coach Kyle Hudson) was waving me home, so I had to kick it in again. I was just happy I didn’t have to slide — that would’ve been more of a fall than a slide."

