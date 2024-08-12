Left-Wing Boston Mayor Requests 'Sit-Down' With Red Sox's Jarren Duran Over Use of Gay Slur

What's more comforting than hearing that a government official wants a "talk" concerning your free speech?

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has reportedly requested a sit-down with Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran after the All-Star was caught uttering a slur on a hot mic Sunday against the Houston Astros.

The Boston Herald's Gabrielle Starr shared the news Monday, sparking serious questions over Wu's intentions of correcting Duran for using language aimed at the LGBT community.

Reactions to the news called out the egregious virtue-signaling by Wu, whose history of hypocrisy warrants its own sit-down.

Wu's progressive policies and stances have led to suitably ridiculous ideas, such as organizing a No Whites Christmas party (in the name of inclusion) and being militarily pro-mask during the COVID shutdowns.

Reactions to the news concerning Duran called out Wu's blatant virtue signaling.

An MLB fan on X responded, "Going a little bit too far now. the suspension was plenty. was it egregious yes. do we have to get government officials involved? No."

OutKick writer Mike Gunzelman gave a perfectly lucid take: "What Duran said was horrible obviously, but Mayor Wu’s virtue signaling to have a meeting is ridiculously cringe."

Duran issued an apology after the game and the Red Sox took action Monday by suspending the star outfielder for two games. Duran's salary from the two suspended games will be donated to an LGBT group.

Wu's request to speak with Duran — to reprimand the player, no doubt — sparks concern about the growing overreach embraced by the Democratic Party's most ardent left-wingers.

People have disagreed with Duran's use of the gay slur, but no one's calling for the outfielder to speak with a government official about it.

