Left-Wing Boston Mayor Requests 'Sit-Down' With Red Sox's Jarren Duran Over Use of Gay Slur

What's more comforting than hearing that a government official wants a "talk" concerning your free speech? 

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has reportedly requested a sit-down with Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran after the All-Star was caught uttering a slur on a hot mic Sunday against the Houston Astros. 

Boston, MA - January 9: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu delivers the State of the City address at MGM Music Hall. (Photo by Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The Boston Herald's Gabrielle Starr shared the news Monday, sparking serious questions over Wu's intentions of correcting Duran for using language aimed at the LGBT community. 

Reactions to the news called out the egregious virtue-signaling by Wu, whose history of hypocrisy warrants its own sit-down. 

Wu's progressive policies and stances have led to suitably ridiculous ideas, such as organizing a No Whites Christmas party (in the name of inclusion) and being militarily pro-mask during the COVID shutdowns

Reactions to the news concerning Duran called out Wu's blatant virtue signaling.

An MLB fan on X responded, "Going a little bit too far now. the suspension was plenty. was it egregious yes. do we have to get government officials involved? No."

OutKick writer Mike Gunzelman gave a perfectly lucid take: "What Duran said was horrible obviously, but Mayor Wu’s virtue signaling to have a meeting is ridiculously cringe."

Duran issued an apology after the game and the Red Sox took action Monday by suspending the star outfielder for two games. Duran's salary from the two suspended games will be donated to an LGBT group. 

Wu's request to speak with Duran — to reprimand the player, no doubt — sparks concern about the growing overreach embraced by the Democratic Party's most ardent left-wingers. 

People have disagreed with Duran's use of the gay slur, but no one's calling for the outfielder to speak with a government official about it. 

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 05:  Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox prepares to bat against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 11: Manager Alex Cora #13 of the Boston Red Sox reacts with Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox as he is presented with the Heart &amp;amp; Hustle Award before a game against the Houston Astros on August 11, 2024 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Written by

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan. Known for having watched every movie and constant craving for dessert. @alejandroaveela (on X)