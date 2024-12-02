Trevor Lawrence, Wife Marissa Thank Fans For Support Following Scary Hit

Trevor Lawrence is recovering after a nasty hit knocked him out of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Now, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and his wife, Marissa Lawrence, are thanking the fans for their "support and love" following the scary incident.

Lawrence was carted off the field Sunday after taking a vicious shot from Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who was flagged and ejected from the game.

With Houston leading 6-0 late in the second quarter, Lawrence took off on a quarterback run and began sliding right around the first-down marker. Just as Lawrence hit the ground on his slide, Al-Shaair smoked the QB in the head and neck area.

Lawrence's head bounced off the turf, and his right arm immediately went into the "fencing" posture, which typically indicates a head injury. According to NFL.com, Lawrence suffered a concussion on the play.

After the game, Trevor and Marissa were seen walking out of the stadium together.

On Sunday night, the former Pro Bowler shared a message with his fans on X: "Thank you to everyone who has reached out / been praying for me. I'm home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all."

Marissa, too,

"Thank you all for the texts and prayers," she wrote on her Instagram story Sunday night. "Just taking time to make sure he's okay and get healthy but we appreciate all the support and love."

Trevor and Marissa began dating in 2016 when they were sophomores at Cartersville High School in Georgia. They got married in 2021 and are now expecting their first child together.

It is unknown how much time he will miss following Sunday's injury.