Azeez Al-Shaair Faces NFL Suspension For History Of Unnecessary Roughness

We've seen this kind of stuff before with Azeez Al-Shaair. The Houston Texans linebacker who was ejected from Sunday's game for his hit of a sliding Trevor Lawrence has quite a history for doing some sketchy stuff on the football field.

And after the Texans disavowed Al-Shaair's tactics following their game against the Jaguars, it must be said, we've seen that before as well.

And this history might earn Al-Shaair a suspension coming up.

NFL Will Review Al-Shaair Hit

"That is not representative of us," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said on the FOX NFL broadcast halftime interview. "We play smart, we play clean."

Maybe, but the NFL Officiating Department reviews every play from every game and refers potential violations to the Football Operations compliance team and that is exactly where Al-Shaair's hit on Lawrence will go in the coming days, per a league source.

And this: Because Al-Shaair has a history of unnecessary roughness, he is subject to suspension starting with Houston's next game Dec. 15 against the Miami Dolphins, per the source.

Al-Shaair escaped ejection and suspension but was fined $11,817 for unnecessary roughness against Bears running back Roschon Johnson in Week 2.

Al-Shaair hit Bears quarterback Caleb Williams along the sideline as the rookie was headed out of bounds. Chicago players predictably took issue, rushing to their quarterback’s aid and surrounding Al-Shaair.

And that's when Al-Shaair punched Johnson in the face mask.

Ryans defended Al-Shaair then but added what everyone understands when he said, "We can't throw punches."

Pattern Of Behavior For Al-Shaair?

Sounds familiar, right?

Al-Shaair originally signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted player in 2019, and he earned 31 starts with that team over the next four seasons.

He signed a one-year contract with the Tennessee Titans in 2023 and then hit the NFL lottery this offseason when the Texans signed him to a three-year deal worth $34 million and made him a team captain.

Ryans coached Al-Shaair in San Francisco. During his time with the 49ers, Al-Shaair had a moment that lives forever on the internet.

Al-Shaair History Could Haunt Him

Al-Shaair had a memorable moment with then-Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady. And by memorable, I mean he tried to choke out Brady.

Yeah, not a great look. Going anywhere above the shoulders against a quarterback is not allowed.

The NFL is obviously aware of all this history. The incidents that earned a fine and didn't earn a fine will be added to the hit and ejection on Lawrence on Sunday and judged as pattern of behavior.

And that is what might get Al-Shaair suspended.