Trevor Lawrence Carted Off Field After Taking Horrifying Hit During Slide Attempt Against Texans: Video

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was carted off the field after taking a vicious shot from Houston Texans defender Azeez Al-Shaair, who was flagged and ejected from the game.

With Houston leading 6-0 late in the second quarter, Lawrence took off on a quarterback run and began sliding right around the first-down marker. In the bang-bang play, just as Lawrence hit the ground on his slide, Al-Shaair used his arm to hit the quarterback in the head and neck area.

Lawrence's head bounced off the turf, and his right arm immediately went into the ‘fencing’ posture, which typically indicates a head injury. According to NFL.com, Lawrence did suffer a concussion on the play.

Jacksonville tight end Evan Engram immediately retaliated against Al-Shaair before a scuffle broke out between a number of different players.

Jacksonville quickly ruled out Lawrence's return after he left the field sitting in the front seat of a cart.

Before leaving the field, Al-Shaair threw off his helmet while looking for more trouble with Jacksonville players.

Jaguars defensive back Jarrian Jones was also ejected from the game for his involvement in the extracurriculars on the sideline following the hit on Lawrence.

Lawrence was making his return to action this week after missing two games due to a left shoulder injury.