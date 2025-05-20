Trevor Lawrence Shares Fantastic First Impression Of Travis Hunter

It's fair to say the quarterback likes his new weapon in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had his first chance to take the practice field with new teammate Travis Hunter on Monday, and let's just say he likes what he saw out of the rookie playmaker.

Hunter is an incredibly unique talent given his impact on both sides of the ball, and while he insists on being used as a two-way player in the NFL, he exclusively took reps as a wide receiver during the team's first organized team activity (OTA) to begin the week.

While Hunter's freakish athleticism jumps out at you as soon as you lay eyes on him, a guy that can impact games from just about anywhere has to possess an impressive motor, which is exactly what stood out for Lawrence during their session together.

Even Lawrence was surprised at just how explosive Hunter was after seeing him up close and personally.

"Ball skills, running after the catch, he's very explosive," Lawrence told reporters on Monday. "Just didn't realize how explosive he was in and out of cuts. He's impressive to watch, and we've gotten to connect a couple times."

"He's got a lot of juice," Lawrence continued. "He can run all day. A lot of energy. I love it. Always dapping guys up, just bringing juice every day. High motor, can just go."

The Jaguars moved up in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Hunter with the second-overall pick, and his endless amount of "juice" was certainly a reason why the franchise made the move to snag him.

The ceiling for Hunter is him becoming a franchise-altering player that can bring Jacksonville to being a legitimate threat to win the AFC South and a consistent playoff team, something the team hasn't seen since the late 1990s.