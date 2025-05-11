Woman Has High Praise For Travis Hunter After Sitting Next To Him On Airplane, Shares Heartwarming Post

You never know who you may end up sitting next to on an airplane. More often than not, it's a random person you'll never think about ever again, but sometimes the person you rub elbows with is someone you'll never forget, and that was certainly the case for a woman flying out of Denver who just so happened to sit next to Travis Hunter on a flight over the weekend.

Hunter, the second-overall pick in last month's NFL Draft, traveled back to Colorado this past week to officially graduate from the university on Thursday, hence his appearance on a commercial flight.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

As for the woman who sat next to the former Heisman Trophy winner, she had no idea who Hunter was or what he did for a living, but after learning more about the 21-year-old, she had nothing but complimentary things to say about him.

"I had the most wonderful flight home from Denver," she wrote in a Facebook post alongside a selfie of the pair. "I met the nicest young man who sat next to me. He offered to put my bag in the overhead compartment and helped me with my tray. He was always polite, saying 'yes ma’am' or 'no ma’am.' Anyone would be proud to have him as a son or grandson—so polite.

"People walking by were saying congratulations, great job, or even taking pictures. I turned and asked him, 'Who am I sitting next to?' I looked at his Jaguar pants, smiled, and asked, 'Are you an athlete?' He smiled and said, 'I’m Travis. Yes, I was drafted by the Jags.' I already told my sons I want his jersey. He’s so humble and down-to-earth—I would have never guessed he was a professional athlete. JACKSONVILLE JAGS, you did good! I will be buying tickets."

Forget all of the talking heads on television who have been hyping Hunter up for months on end; a compliment from an everyday civilian talking about how great and polite you are is as good as it gets if you're Hunter.

Hunter and the other Jaguars rookies took to the gridiron over the weekend, and Jags fans in attendance ate it up, giving the rookie multiple ovations.

Jacksonville traded up in April's NFL Draft to select Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick.