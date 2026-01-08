Trevor Lawrence Responds To Viral Video Of Him Doing A Killer Squat Rack Impression

Lawrence says he didn't expect the now viral moment to get captured on camera

The Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up for a big playoff game against the Buffalo Bills — their first in several years — but all the talk has been about some lady turning Jags QB Trevor Lawrence into a makeshift squat rack at a local bar.

Which just seemed like a regular night to me, out and about in Duval County.

If I walked into a bar there and didn't see some woman using a Jaguars' player as gym equipment, I'd leave disappointed.

The video started making the rounds earlier this week, and it is as advertised.

A woman at a dive bar took Lawrence over her shoulders and started throwing down some reps.

It's a hilarious video, but you can imagine it led to Lawrence getting asked a lot of questions. Even though, as off-field antics go for NFL players, this is about as benign as it gets.

Still, on Thursday, Lawrence had to address Squatgate.

"We can all move on now. I know you guys were worried about it," Lawrence said. "Just having a good time, I guess. I don’t know how to describe this. I did not think that was going to happen. It was interesting. (Everyone has) phones now. They record everything."

Lawrence then clarified that he didn't know that someone was going to record him doing his best impression of a barbell.

He sure as hell knew he was about to get squatted, though.

"I mean, I knew I was going to get squatted," he said. "She didn't just pick me up. It'd be crazy."

Lawrence said that he was just having a good time and that kind of looseness going into a playoff game might be beneficial. Sure, you want guys focused on the game, but you also don't want them paralyzed with fear about it.

Go out, have a good time.

Maybe let some woman throw you over her shoulders for an impromptu gym sesh.