Travis Scott, Not Recognized By Security, Gets Jerked Away During Lakers, Clippers Showdown

World-renowned rapper Travis Scott was manhandled by security at Intuit Dome while attending the LA showdown between the Clippers and Lakers.

This was after the game had gone down, so the security member appeared to have his panties in a twist, though Scott may have overstepped his privileges as a celebrity guest on Tuesday night.

Scott, popular among the kids, was walking courtside at Intuit and hardly stepped onto the court before a security member grabbed him by the arm and yanked him by his jacket.

Famous or not, Scott wasn't receiving special treatment, though the security member may get a slap on the wrist for 'mistreating' a fairly recognizable guy in 2025.

Face tattoos, wearing shades indoors, and sporting overly expensive clothing should have been a dead giveaway that this guy's famous.

The rapper and Kylie Jenner's baby daddy reacted with a hard shove at the security member, who clearly had no clue who the rapper was ...

Now, Scott's fans are crying foul over the awkward interaction.

WATCH:

OutKick has not spoken with the security member, but we linked up with Scott when Senior College Reporter Trey Wallace attended the national championship game in Atlanta.

Scott was minding his business when he shared a pleasant interaction with our very own TW; it is safe to say the security member put on more of a bad attitude than our buddy "Cactus Jack," a.k.a. Mr. Scott.

