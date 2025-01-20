Rapper Travis Scott is in attendance for Monday's CFP National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Ohio State.

OutKick National College Football Reporter Trey Wallace is at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and spotted the worldwide phenom on the field before the game.

Trey asked Scott — née Jacques Bermon Webster II — to recap his experience attending the huge WWE Raw event earlier this month at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.

"Best feeling ever, you feel like you're a kid again," $cott [sic] told Trey.

Travis wore the championship belt and came out with Jey Uso to send the sold-out crowd into an uproar.

Wallace followed up by asking Scott about Monday night's clash between the Fighting Irish and Buckeyes.

Scott gave the matchup his highest regards.

"(Intellgible)," Scott responded, capping off the historic crossover between OutKick — the No. 1 truth-teller in sports media — and Scott, a top psychedelic rapper.

Scott is a Diamond-certified rapper whose music sounds like garbled nonsense to anyone born before '88.

For anyone who's a millennial or younger (at least most), Scott is a music and fashion icon, also responsible for the uber popular "Cactus Jack" brand, which has collaborated with McDonald's in the past to create the massive McNugget body pillow.

Among his career highlights is having dated Kylie Jenner, and sharing two kids with the famous Kardashian.

Who do you have winning the natty?

