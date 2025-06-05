Travis Kelce Told Shaq That Viral 'One Chip Challenge' Left Him "S--tting Fire" For Days

Let's go back to 2018, a year in which Bohemian Rhapsody introduced a new generation to the music of Queen, Meghan Markle married into and then subsequently ruined the Royal Family, and a certain very handsome, funny writer graduated from the esteemed academic institution that is the University of Central Florida.

Do you know who that guy was? Take one good guess.

…

No, no… That guy was Mitch Cumstein; my roommate. He was a good guy.

But, anyway, that year was also around the peak of the infamous "One Chip Challenge" trend that swept social media in which people ate a single hellishly spicy Carolina Reaper Paqui chip.

A couple of social media clicks wasn't enough to get me to ingest a chip that was just a few molecules away from being a chemical weapon, but it didn't stop Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce from giving it a whirl, and on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast which he hosts with his brother Jason, Kelce regaled special guest Shaquille O'Neal with the tale of the chip's aftermath.

According to Daily Mail, it started when Kelce asked how the One Chip Challenge compared to "Da Bomb," one of the hottest sauces on the popular interview show Hot Ones.

O'Neal said that the single scorching, Scoville unit-packed chip was way harder, and Kelce concurred.

"That f--king, that was the craziest experience I have ever been through," Kelce said.

By the way, isn't it awesome to be a dude? Women have to deal with childbirth, while we're like, "Yo, the craziest thing that ever happened to me was I ate a really hot chip."

But Kelce went on to give the juicy (perhaps poor choice of words on my part) details about the days after he ingested the radioactive snack.

"That was the worst experience ever. That ruined me for three days straight. I was s--tting out fire. It was ridiculous."

This is one of those times when you wonder a millionaire would do this to themselves, but it turns out at least one other millionaire athlete had a similar experience.

"I did too," Shaq said. "I drank water (before eating the chip), and the water activated it. My throat started closing."

I mean, that sounds right. I think that's just science.

Anyway, this is a social media trend that we don't need coming back any time soon, and I think these two fellas would agree.