Shaq Wants To Know Why The Chiefs Under-Used Travis Kelce In The Super Bowl

Shaquille O'Neal wants an answer to a question we all had back in February: why the hell didn't the Kansas City Chiefs use Travis Kelce more in the Super Bowl?

The NBA great was a guest on the Kelce brothers' New Heights podcast, and he asked about Travis Kelce being underutilized in the Chiefs' 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

If you don't remember, Kelce had just 4 receptions for 39 yards.

"I have a question, how come they didn’t use you a lot in the Super Bowl?" Shaq asked, per The New York Post. "I know you’re f--king pissed. I don’t want to get you in trouble."

"Nah, man, you already know we were trying to use all the pieces, man," Kelce said.

Now, of course, the Eagles that the Chiefs faced in Super Bowl LIX were not the same ones they defeated in Super Bowl LVII, but Shaq raised a pretty good point: why not just go back to what worked the first time around?

Kelce had 6 receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown in that game.

"I need the pieces that helped us win the first f--king Super Bowl, don’t be trying to do the new s--t," Shaq said. "I don’t wanna get you in trouble, but I wasn’t happy about that."

Kelce, smartly, went the diplomatic route and commended the Eagles' defense for doing a great job of covering, but Shaq decided to step in and send a message to Chiefs coach and star of many a State Farm commercial, Andy Reid.

"I’ll tell you what, you don’t have to talk, but I’m gonna talk for you. Coach: he’s f--king 6-foot-8. Throw him the goddamn ball. Single coverage, double coverage, at the goal line. Alley-oop, coach, that’s the play you call," Shaq said.

I mean, the man has a point. If the Chiefs get back to the Super Bowl again this season, I think we all expect them to put the ball in No. 87's hands a bit more.