Are Kansas City Chiefs 'Selfish?' One Star Player Seems To Think So

Despite entering the season as favorites to win the Super Bowl, and spending most of the season remaining there, the Kansas City Chiefs are suddenly fighting for their playoff lives.

The Chiefs are just 5-5, despite outscoring their opponents 241-181. NFL.com estimates that their current probability of making the postseason is just 46 percent, making their Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts effectively a must-win. Could the Chiefs, who will be viewed as Super Bowl favorites every year that Patrick Mahomes is in Kansas City, actually miss the playoffs?

Despite the percentages and the difficult upcoming schedule, it still seems like the Chiefs' quality will be enough to get the job done. But their other most recognizable star, Travis Kelce, thinks they have to cut out some bad behavior if they're going to defy the odds and return to the Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce Wants Chiefs To Cut Out ‘Selfish S***’

Kelce, on his "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason Kelce, addressed where Kansas City sits heading into the latter half of the season, saying it's "frustrating" to be 5-5.

"It’s frustrating because it’s gotten to the point where we’re 5-5, we’re .500 going into the back end of the schedule here. Got seven games left, and we basically gotta run the table," he said.

"I haven’t been in this situation in a long, long time, man. It’s even more frustrating knowing the kind of guys we have, knowing the kind of talent we have, knowing the type of coaches we have. Everybody’s just got to kind of look at themselves in the mirror, man."

Mahomes' worst record in Kansas City was 10-6 in 2023, which seems in danger in 2025. Kelce said to stop that from happening, their players need to put any selfishness behind them.

"Whatever you go into mentally when you’re frustrated, you gotta kick that s--- aside, and you gotta think about how you’re f---ing going to attack the day. And you gotta put all the selfish s---, all the things you want for yourself, aside, and it’s just gotta be about this team, the guy next to you. And you gotta have fun doing it, man," he added.

The Chiefs might have their best roster in years, and they've allowed the third-lowest point total of any team. Their five losses have been just 22 total points. But sometimes a "selfish" play or two can derail even the most talented team.

Kansas City hosts the Colts on Sunday, travels to Dallas for Thanksgiving, then hosts the Texans and Chargers back-to-back. They finish the season with the Broncos at home, then go to Vegas to play the Raiders. They'll be favored in all those games, though some by less than others. And while they might not need to win out to make it, the margin for error is all but vanished. We'll see if they can heed Kelce's warning.