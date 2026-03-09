Travis Kelce To Return To Kansas City Chiefs, Who Are Upgrading The Offense

Kelce decision along with addition of running back Kenneth Walker provides stability for Patrick Mahomes as the team faces uncertainty with receiver Rashee Rice's legal troubles

Travis Kelce could have opted to merely be Mr. Taylor Swift. Or he could have opted to accept a lucrative television analyst gig. But he's instead headed back to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kelce's representation has told multiple teams he has decided to go back to the Chiefs rather than test free agency that began at noon on Monday. And that same representation has been discussing a new contract with the Chiefs.

Kelce Believes TV Can Wait

The new deal, by the way, is expected to be for less than what Kelce could have gotten working on television.

So all signs point to Kelce returning to Kansas City at this stage. There simply is no denying the dude loves playing.

He'll still be married to Swift sometime in June. And television will still be an option later, probably after this season which might be his last.

But sometime since January, Kelce apparently decided he has more football in him at age 36.

Kelce Played Well In 2024

Who's to argue based on the fact his 2025 season was something of a recovery from a disappointing 2024 season.

The Chiefs’ all-time leader in receptions (1,080), receiving yards (13,002), and touchdowns (82), Kelce started all 17 games in 2025. He finished the year with 76 receptions for 851 yards with five touchdowns.

Kelce made the Pro Bowl for the 11th time in his career.

Decisions That Makes Mahomes Happy

This is going to be a huge deal for quarterback Patrick Mahomes because the Chiefs receiver corps is in a state of flux.

No. 1 receiver Rashee Rice is apparently in the NFL's crosshairs again and could even have to go to prison based on a new domestic violence suit that could both be a violation of the NFL personal conduct policy and his probation from an earlier driving conviction.

Kelce's return, teamed with the fact the Chiefs have a contract agreement with Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker provides the quarterback with an ability not to rely solely on his outside receivers.

Walker announced his intentions to sign a new deal with the Chiefs on X. Walker has agreed to a reported three-year deal worth approximately $43 million.