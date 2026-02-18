Rashee Rice Sued For $1M By Mother Of His Children Alleging Domestic Abuse While She Was Pregnant

Chiefs receiver allegedly assaulted Dacoda Jones at homes in Texas and Missouri over 19-month period.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, who has had multiple legal problems — most stemming from his hit-and-run driving accident in 2024, which led to a jail sentence and a six-game NFL suspension — is the subject of a troubling new lawsuit by the mother of his children.

And although the suit filed by former girlfriend Dacoda Jones, filed Monday in Dallas County, Texas, is a civil matter, it is quite possible that if the allegations are proven, Rice may be found to be in violation of the conditions of his probation agreement and face added jail time.

Suit Alleges Domestic Abuse

The civil suit alleges that Rice caused "severe and permanent injuries" to her between December 2023 and July 2025 after numerous assaults, including some during which time she was pregnant.

Through attorney Ron Estefan, Jones is seeking monetary damages of "over $1 million."

According to the suit, the plaintiff brings the action as a result of being physically assaulted by Rice at their homes located in Victory Park, Texas and Lee's Summit, Missouri over the course of many months, from approximately December 2023 through July 2025.

These assaults, the suit claims, caused Jones "severe and permanent injuries to her."

From the suit:

"Defendant Rashee Rice and Plaintiff Dacoda Jones lived together. Following an escalation in violent behavior, in December, 2023, Defendant Rashee Rice strangled Plaintiff Dacoda Jones at their shared home in Victory Park, Texas.

"Defendant Rashee Rice continued to repeatedly assaulted (sic) Dacoda Jones over the course of their relationship through July, 2025. Defendant Rice has grabbed, choked, strangled, pushed, thrown, scratched, hit, and headbutted Ms. Jones, as well as hit her with inanimate objects.

"Additionally, he has engaged in other violent and abusive behaviors towards Ms. Jones, including throwing objects, destroying property, punching walls, and breaking furniture, as well as locking her out in the middle of the night.

"Many of these behaviors occurred while Ms. Jones was pregnant."

Kansas City Chiefs Aware Of Allegations

The legal firm representing Rice in this matter released the following statement:

"On October 9th, 2025, well after the parties' relationship had ended, Ms. Jones stated under penalty of perjury in a sworn Affidavit for Non-Prosecution that 'Mr. Rice and I had a verbal argument, but he did not punch me.' We will allow the legal process to run its course and have no further comment at this time."

The suit does not provide corroboration via law enforcement reports. So, it is unclear whether Jones called police in Dallas or Kansas City, where the couple resided following the alleged domestic violence abuses.

The Kansas City Chiefs are aware of the suit.

"The club is aware [of the lawsuit] and remains in communication with the National Football League," the Chiefs said in a statement on Wednesday.

The club released a similar statement when the allegations first surfaced on social media in January.

"The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League. We have no further comment at this time," the team said at that time.

The NFL launched an investigation of Rice following January Instagram posts by Jones showing photos of her with a bruised lip, bruised legs, scratches throughout her body, and property damage allegedly done by Rice.

As we all know, this is not the first time Rice has been in trouble.

Rice Past Puts Future In Doubt

In July 2025, Rice was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years' probation for his role in the multicar accident in Dallas that left multiple people injured during the 2024 offseason.

Rice pleaded guilty in district court to two third-degree felony charges — collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. He received deferred adjudication, and the case will be dismissed if he completes probation.

But, again, the allegations found in this suit may be a violation of that probation agreement.

The 2024 crash ultimately involved six vehicles. Rice and four companions fled the scene of the accident, but the crash was captured on video cameras. Rice took responsibility and has reportedly paid reparations to victims.

In August, the NFL suspended Rice six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He served the suspension at the beginning of the 2025 season after an agreement with the league.

And now his status for the 2026 season is in serious doubt.