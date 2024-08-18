Travis Kelce Mocks Patrick Mahomes' 'Voice Thing' After QB Dissed Him For Running Wrong Route

Patrick Mahomes already explained why he threw that behind-the-back pass to Travis Kelce in Saturday's preseason game against the Detroit Lions. Now, the All-Pro tight end is giving his side of the story.

It was about halfway through the first quarter when the play went down. Mahomes fielded the snap, faked a handoff to fullback Carson Steele, and then sold the idea that he was going to try and leg it to the first down marker. But just as most of the Lions' defense took the bait, Mahomes flipped the ball behind his back to Kelce — who picked up the first down plus more.

It was a masterful trick play from the three-time Super Bowl winning duo. But, turns out, it wasn't planned that way.

"Travis didn't run the route he was supposed to run, and then it was kind of a behind-the-back pass kinda 'cause I was mad," Mahomes said afterward. "I was pissed off at Travis. He was supposed to run a flat route — I don't know if you could hear me on the broadcast, I'm yelling at him.

"So, out of spite, I threw a behind-the-back pass, but now it's gonna be a highlight."

Travis Kelce Gives His Version Of The Story

Dang, QB1 is out here just throwing his teammate under the bus. But two can play that game. So Kelce offered an explanation of his own about what went wrong with the play …if you can call it that.

"It wasn’t a play? No, it was a play, it was a first down! You know he’s got the voice thing so he kind of mumbled out the play, I couldn’t hear it," Kelce said — doing his best hoarse, Kermit the Frog impression.

"I was walking up to the line, I was like trying to decipher what he was saying."

This certainly isn't the first time someone has poked fun at Mahomes for sounding like everyone's favorite green Muppet. In fact, just last month, the Las Vegas Raiders busted out a Kermit the Frog puppet (with a Chiefs jersey and curly hair) and paraded it around Training Camp.

"Yeah, I mean, it’s still early in the year. Stuff like that happens," Mahomes said in response to the trolling. "It’ll get handled when it gets handled."

That sounds like a threat, Patrick. Does the same go for Travis?