Patrick Mahomes Breaks Some Brains With Behind-The-Back Pass Out Of Spite

At this point in his illustrious NFL career, nothing Patrick Mahomes does should shock us. However, a play he made on Saturday against the Detroit Lions had a lot of people — myself included — wondering once again how the Kansas City Chiefs signal caller is even human.

The Lions visited Arrowhead Stadium in a rematch of last year's season opener.

A bit past the midway point of the first quarter Mahomes and the Chiefs were facing third-and-three. He fielded the snap, faked a handoff to fullback Carson Steele, and then really sold the idea that he was going to try and leg it to the first down marker.

However, just as most of the Lions defense took the bait, Mahomes flipped the ball behind his back to his old pal Travis Kelce who picked up more than enough for the first down.

That's just absurd.

The play itself was diabolical, but how many quarterbacks could even execute it? Not many at all.

Well, it turns out that wasn't how it was supposed to go. It seems that Kelce ran the wrong route and that was Mahomes' bizarre way of getting back at him.

It was a spite play?!

Who cares what led to it; highlight reel material is highlight reel material.

I may be dating myself — and depending on your perspective it will either make me seem like a young whippersnapper or an old geezer — but what Mahomes did was straight out of the old NFL Street video game series.

Now that the College Football series is back, let's start bugging EA Sports until they bring back NFL Street because the entire series is centered on fun nonsense like that.

Now that I'm thinking about it, Patrick Mahomes is practically made for that series, which might make it less fun.

Back in the day, NFL Street gave us a heightened version of what was possible on the football field. Now? Well, there'd be a chance someone like Mahomes would pull those video game moves the very next weekend.

Mahomes completed 8 of 14 passes for 93 yards on the day, but the Chiefs could have used a bit more of that magic. That's because just like in the 2023 regular season opener, the Chiefs fell to the Lions by a single point, this time losing 24-23.