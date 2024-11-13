Travis Kelce Jokes That Jerry Jones Is 'At War With The Sun,' Shades Cowboys' Curtainless Windows

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is on an island entirely by himself when it comes to the discussion about whether there should be curtains put on the windows of AT&T Stadium during day games to block out the incredibly distracting glare. The debate around the topic has gone so mainstream this week, that Travis Kelce, who does not play for the Cowboys, has weighed in.

Kelce, who has only played at AT&T Stadium once in his career, is not a fan of the sun that blares through the windows during late-afternoon games and thinks the team should put up curtains. In other words, Kelce is a man who possesses common sense.

"Jerry Jones is still at war with the sun," Kelce said on the newest episode of the ‘New Heights’ podcast. "I’m not gonna’ lie, playing in that stadium, I f---ing had that problem before.

"That f---ing glare coming through the end zone in the afternoon is f---ing ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous. It’s like the glass makes it f---ing spread more. It’s like the sun is bigger and brighter than it’s ever f---ing been. I mean, I get it, you try not to let those things be an excuse, but holy s--t man."

The glare that essentially takes over the stadium during sunset is not just annoying to the paying fans who are forced to look directly into the sun, but players are affected by it as well.

During the first half of what turned into a Cowboys' blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday, the sun cost Dallas six points. Quarterback Cooper Rush had a wide-open CeeDee Lamb in the end zone, but with Lamb looking back toward the sun, he lost the ball in the light.

After the game, Lamb became just the latest player to call for shades to be put in front of the windows during late-afternoon games, but Jones made it clear that won't be happening anytime soon.

"We know where the sun is going to be when we decide to flip the coin or not. We do know where the damn sun is going to be in our own stadium," Jones said after the Cowboys' loss to the Eagles. "Well let’s tear the damn stadium down and build another one? Are you kidding me? Everybody has got the same thing. Every team that comes in here has the same issues."

Kelce wasn't exaggerating when he said that Jerry Jones is at war with the sun. He practically admitted as much after his team was blown out yet again in the stadium that he built.