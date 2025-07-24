Travis Kelce Drops First Pic With Taylor Swift Of 2025, Still Chasing Clout Together

Buckle up guys ... more Kelce + Swift on the way!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce … you better get used to hearing those names with NFL football around the corner!

We're a week away from "Week 0" of the NFL, and before the action kicks off, the NFL's darling couple of Swift and Kelce is ready to jump back into weekly water cooler discussions about how much football should separate itself from pop culture.

RELATED: Travis Kelce Declares Himself An 'NFL Hooker,' Compares Taylor Swift Relationship To 'Pretty Woman'

So, going with a hard launch for the 2025-26 season, Kelce posted his first official pic with his singer-songwriter girlfriend on social media.

Posting seven heartfelt photos of himself with Taylor Swift, alongside some friends, Travis Kelce shared the most sappy social media post by any (non-WR) football player, ever.

According to Trav, fresh off a Super Bowl loss, he said it was the best summer of all."Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 100," @KillaTrav (Kelce) captioned his post, professing his love to his 6.6 million followers on Instagram.

Kelce and Swift's sheer joy drove both fans and critics MAD. Some called it a PR relationship while Swifties hailed it as another chapter in the love story that will SURELY end in matrimony.

At 35, Travis Kelce seemingly has no desire to retire. He's a three-time Super Bowl champ and 10-time Pro Bowler with a media empire waiting for him as he retires.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's female fan base is tuning in to more NFL games due to her frequent appearances, so the league couldn't be happier to keep Kelce in action.

The spotlight on these two hasn't gotten dim by any stretch … better to make peace with more of this duo showing up in NFL games next season, which beats no NFL games at all (the offseason).

Hurry up, football!

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela