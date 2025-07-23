Travis Kelce Declares Himself An 'NFL Hooker,' Compares Taylor Swift Relationship To 'Pretty Woman'

It's such a lazy idea, Hollywood just might produce it

NFL camps are underway, which means we're getting that much closer to the start of the season… and in all likelihood, another few months of cameras panning up to skyboxes in a bid to get Taylor Swift's reaction to everything.

You take the good with the bad.

Her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, recently made some pretty funny comments about their relationship during a recent episode of "New Heights," a podcast he hosts with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

According to the Daily Mail, the brothers were discussing the possibility of a gender-swapped version of the 1990 film "Pretty Woman," which starred Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

"We need to make 'Pretty Man,' and we need to have a CEO billionaire woman be so high class that she doesn't know where she's going, she doesn't know how to drive a car," Travis said.

Considering how lazy Hollywood can be, I'm surprised this hasn't happened yet.

Almost as shocked as I am that no one has ever rebooted ALF (it needs to happen, and I have ideas).

Travis Kelce joked that in his relationship with Swift, she's a bit more like Gere's wealthy businessman character, which would by default make him a bit more like Roberts' "hooker with a heart of gold" character, Vivian Ward.

Jason joked that right now, Travis is pretty much living this film.

"That's why… when I met Julia, it felt like we were the same person," Travis said. "It was so cool. She spoke to me in this movie.

"I'm just an NFL stripper, that's it," the three-time Super Bowl winner concluded. "I'm just an NFL hooker, man."

This movie would make some serious money at the box office, maybe even let Roberts and Gere make cameos.

Let's make it happen, Hollywood.

Seems lazy enough that they'll get right on it.