Travis Kelce Blames Focus On Acting And Making Money For His Decline

The end of his NFL career is on the approaching horizon for Travis Kelce, and he obviously sees that because the past two years of his declining production made the inevitable seem closer.

But in a new GQ profile, Kelce says the decline was probably more about his shift in focus away from offseason training and preparation.

And he blames his acting career and desire to cash in before football ends for that focus shift.

"I think it might have slipped a little bit because I did have a little bit more focus in trying to set myself up," Kelce said. "And opportunities came up where I was excited to venture into a new world of acting and being an entertainer.

"I don’t say this as ‘I shouldn’t have done it.’ I’m just saying that my work ethic is such that I have so much pride in how I do things that I never want the product to tail off, and I feel like these past two years haven't been to my standard."

Give Kelce credit for having great self-awareness. But also mark him as having a major blind spot.

He obviously spent more of the last two offseasons honing his brand than his game.

Kelce More Spokesman Than Playmaker

In 2023, Kelce served as spokesman for Campbell's Chunky Soup, T-Mobile, Bud Light, Experian and State Farm among others. Last year, he was in ads for Subway, Pepsi and Lowe's among others.

Kelce also obviously spent much of the last two years honing his relationship with a new girlfriend. What's her name?

Oh, yeah, the Taylor Swift experience for Kelce has also demanded much of his time, although Kelce doesn't acknowledge that to GQ.

But that's a lot of acting and relationship nurturing on Kelce's plate. That's much work not spent on preparing to play football.

The results?

A Major Offseason Refocus

Kelce's 2023 production was his worst since 2015. And last year was in many important respects his worst since his rookie season in 2013, when he only played one game.

Kelce has eyes, at least as far as the acting issue is concerned. He knows what's happened. And what's said about his production and performance. So he has made some changes.

"I just have such a motivation to show up this year for my guys," he said.

That motivation has led Kelce to shift his offseason base to South Florida so he could be close to Fort Lauderdale–based speed-and-agility coach Tony Villani.

Kelce Trying To Finish Strong

Kelce trained under Villani years ago but quit the last couple of years so he could spend his offseasons in Los Angeles – where his film and TV career demands took priority.

Then came the decline.

And last season's Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

So now Kelce, in the final year of his current contract, is trying to finish strong – if indeed the 2025 season will be his last. And part of that means, well, helping the Chiefs win another Super Bowl.

"Win a Super Bowl is the only goal," Kelce said. "It’s the only goal. It’s every goal."