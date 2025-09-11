Travis Kelce Admits Blunder, Apologizes For Colliding With Injured Teammate Xavier Worthy

The Kansas City Chiefs’ season kicked off with a thud when Travis Kelce turned a simple rub route into a full-on friendly fire incident just a handful of plays into the opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 35-year-old vet barreled into rookie wideout Xavier Worthy, dislocating his shoulder and knocking him out of the game.

What a welcome for the first-round speedster, Kelce’s boneheaded block not only killed the drive but left the Chiefs’ offense gasping in a 27-21 loss.

On his New Heights podcast, Kelce didn’t duck the heat: "I’ll take the most accountability myself. I wasn’t ready that first drive, I ran into one of my guys and offed him out of the game. I literally took one of my players out."

Thirteen seasons in and still steamrolling teammates like a rookie in training camp … Trav admitted the blunder rattled him: "I felt like s**. I could barely even f**ing play the rest of that first half."

The offense sputtered, scraping together just two field goals before halftime.

But Worthy’s setback couldn’t come at a worse time for a receiver room already paper-thin.

No surgery is planned, and Andy Reid says short-term IR isn’t in play, but the timeline’s still murky.

With Rashee Rice still suspended for five games, the Chiefs are scrambling.

Expect Tyquan Thornton to stretch the field, JuJu Smith-Schuster to grind the slot, and Hollywood Brown to step up as Patrick Mahomes’ go-to.

Kelce tried to make amends: "I know he’s going to take the league by storm when he gets back... He’s gonna take that step into being one of the best receivers in the National Football League." And yeah, "I owe my guy big time."

Sweet words, but for a guy facing plenty of distractions off the field, you can only hope he lives up to the promise.

