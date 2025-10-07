Travis Hunter Shares Sweet Reunion With Stranger He Met On United Airlines Flight

Jaguars star Travis Hunter is second-to-none in humility.

The Jacksonville rookie stood out Monday night with flashes of his big-play ability — tallying three catches for 64 yards — against the Chiefs.

Hunter also brought a special guest to the game.

He reunited with a kind-hearted stranger — a nice lady he once met on a United Airlines flight.

Hunter sat next to Sandy Combs, who had no idea she was beside an NFL player.

On Monday night, she appeared in Duval County after Hunter invited her to the primetime game, where she was seated and had sideline passes.

The two shared a warm hug during pregame, a moment captured on the Jaguars' official social media.

After meeting the young dual-threat star in May on a flight from Denver, Combs said she was most impressed by Hunter’s character.

She posted about their encounter, saying she became an instant fan — and applauding the Jaguars front office for drafting him.

Her post read:

"I had the most wonderful flight home from Denver.

I met the nicest young man who sat next to me. He offered to put my bag in the overhead compartment and helped me with my tray. He was always polite, saying, ‘Yes, ma’am’ or ‘No, ma’am.’ Anyone would be proud to have him as a son or grandson — so polite.

People walking by were saying congratulations, great job, or even taking pictures. I turned and asked him, ‘Who am I sitting next to?’ I looked at his Jaguar pants, smiled, and asked, ‘Are you an athlete?’ He smiled and said, ‘I’m Travis. Yes, I was drafted by the Jags.’ I already told my sons I want his jersey.

"He’s so humble and down-to-earth — I would have never guessed he was a professional athlete. JACKSONVILLE JAGS, you did good! I will be buying tickets.

"United Airlines, thank you for my seat assignment!"

Sandy Combs met a stranger in business class and found a favorite player.

Travis Hunter proved that no matter where he’s sitting, he’s always got class.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela