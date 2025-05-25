Travis Hunter Marries Leanna Lenee, Gifts Her A Six-Figure Mercedes

Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter already has a ring - but not of the Super Bowl kind.

On Saturday, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft married his fiance, Leanna Lenee, at a ceremony in Tennessee.

In addition to getting married at a fancy location, Hunter bought his new bride a Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Brabus 800, a car that reportedly costs six figures .

Guess that NFL money comes in handy on the wedding day!

Much controversy surrounded the relationship between the two, since there were several instances where Lenee seemed disinterested in anything but the fame she got from dating Hunter. For instance, at Hunter’s Heisman Trophy ceremony last year, she did not seem all that excited that her fiancé was named college football’s best player .

But Hunter came to her defense, and the two evidently were able to sort through whatever issues they were facing.

Jacksonville traded up to select the Colorado sensation. While it is unclear how the Jaguars plan on utilizing him, they will have one of the most unique and talented players in recent memory.

For his part, Hunter and Jacksonville are on board with him playing both sides of the ball, just like he did in Colorado.

"His intent is on playing both sides of the ball, as is ours. When it comes to his onboarding process we’ll give him a heavy dose of offense, and sprinkle in the defensive side of the ball, knowing that by the time we get to the regular season, those should be balanced out. But that’s the initial onboarding plan as it stands today," general manager James Gladstone said .

Whatever happens, Jacksonville will have an incredibly skilled - and newly married - asset to put to good use.