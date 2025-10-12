Jaguars' Star Travis Hunter Gets Baptized Hours Before Taking Field Against Seahawks

Travis Hunter's pregame routine looked a bit different this Sunday as the Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie made an additional stop en route to the stadium to get baptized ahead of his team's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

With the kickoff in Jacksonville set for 1:00 local time, Hunter wasn't exactly left with an abundance of time to make it to a church service on Sunday morning, let alone make a major personal decision such as being baptized, but the former Heisman Trophy winner made it happen and looked absolutely thrilled after the fact.

In a video shared on Instagram on Sunday morning, Hunter was seen being held by a church leader before being dunked underwater, smiling from ear to ear, and then praying after the traditional baptism.

Celebration Church was one of the hashtags used in the caption of the social media post, and is a church with multiple locations, one of which is located only about 20 miles from Jacksonville's EverBank Stadium.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders, re-shared the video of Hunter's baptism on his Instagram account on Sunday.

Hunter has had an eventful rookie campaign with the Jags thus far, playing significant snaps on both sides of the ball.

The second-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft caught four passes and picked up two tackles against Seattle. He had his best performance of the season last week on Monday Night Football during Jacksonville's win against the Kansas City Chiefs, hauling in three catches for 64 yards.

While the Jaguars fell to the Seahawks 20-12, it's fair to say Hunter would deem Sunday a positive one, given the decision he made hours before taking the field.