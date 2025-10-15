Transgender Vermont HS Golfer Ties for Second in Girls’ State Championship

The thing that never happens, happened again.

A trans-identifying male golfer in Vermont finished in a tie for second place in the girls' state championship, earning a spot in the New England championship, according to the Burlington Free Press.

According to a post from the male athlete's school, this athlete recorded the highest finish in the state golf championship in school history. The athlete shot a 92 at Lake Morey Country Club, which was eight shots behind the Vermont Division I champion in the state.

According to the New England Secondary School Principals' Association, 12 girls from each state in the region qualified for the New England championship, which is set to take place on Monday, Oct. 27 at the Mohegan Sun Golf Club in Baltic, CT.

The inclusion of the trans-identifying male means that one female Vermont golfer does not get to compete in the New England championship.

While Vermont is not one of the states under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education for potential Title IX violations related to transgender athlete participation in girls' and women's sports, nearby state Maine is battling the federal government over its own violations.

In March, the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights ruled that Maine violated Title IX by allowing trans-identifying males to compete in girls' sports. The state has consistently fought against the ruling and refused to come into compliance with President Trump's Executive Order to protect women's sports.

Time will tell if Vermont faces similar potential punishments if the state continues to allow males to compete in girls' sports and steal opportunities from girls.

OutKick will update with the results of the New England championship when we have them.