Transgender Minnesota HS Softball Pitcher Left Ineligible For All-State Honors

Marissa Rothenberger will not be eligible for All-State honors.

Minnesota 4A softball participants may have realized how ridiculous it was to prioritize a transgender athlete over actual women.

Back in June , Champlin Park high school rode the pitching talents of Marrissa Rothenberger - a biological male - on its way to a state title. Rothenberger posted a 12-1 record, a 0.74 ERA and 105 strikeouts in just 14 games.

Naturally, many players, parents and people involved in the sport were unhappy that Rothenberger played for a girl’s team. It seems their persistence in highlighting the injustice is paying off.

Rothenberger was absent from Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association list of 2025 All-State honors a year afer getting first-team honors.

Fox News Digital reported that players are only eligible for awards if nominated by their coaches. Fox asked Rotherberger's coach if the pitcher was nominated, but did not hear back.

Frankly, this is the least that opposing players and their families are owed Rothenberger and Champlin Park took home the state title.

The tide continues to shift on this issue, and people are starting to wake up.