Minnesota Softball Standout Doubles Down, Calls Out Unfairness Of Playing Against Trans Pitcher

OutKick first spoke with Kendall Kotzmacher after her semifinal loss to a team led by a trans-identifying male pitcher. Now, she’s going public again.

Kendall Kotzmacher isn't walking away quietly.

Just one week after telling OutKick about the heartbreak of losing a shot at a state title to a trans-identifying male athlete, the recent Minnesota high school graduate appeared on Liz Collin Reports to share more about her experience and her fears for the future of girls' and women's sports.

Kotzmacher’s team, White Bear Lake, fell in the semifinal round of the Minnesota Class AAAA State Softball Tournament to Champlin Park High School, led by pitcher Marissa Rothenberger — a biological male who threw every pitch of the Rebels’ championship run. In an exclusive interview with OutKick last week, Kendall called it "one of the most heartbreaking things I’ve ever gone through."

READ: Trans-Led Softball Title Sparked A National Debate, So Why Was I The Only Reporter There?

Now she’s doubling down.

"I graduated last week. I’m going to college, and I know a lot of girls are really scared to say anything," Kotzmacher told Collin. "So me being able to speak out kind of for them — everything they want to say — is really huge to me."

Minnesota Girls' Softball Players Felt Pressured To Stay Silent

Kotzmacher said she considered taking a stand before the semifinal game against Champlin Park but ultimately decided to play so that she could finish her high school career on the field with her family watching. Still, she believes the result highlighted the unfairness of the situation.

Rothenberger threw three complete games over the course of the tournament, allowing just two runs over 21 innings and garnering All-Tournament team honors. Champlin Park dominated the state championship game, defeating Bloomington Jefferson 6-0.

"They have such a big advantage," she said. "They do have some girls on that team that are extremely talented… but they shouldn’t be winning by that much. It just shows that there is an advantage."

She said the entire tournament felt dominated by one story — Rothenberger's — and the female athletes in the tournament didn't get the spotlight they deserved. Kotzmacher said it felt as if they were "pushed aside."

"A girl on my team had a record-breaking hitting tournament, and I hit the home run to send our team to the second game," she told Collin. "Our pitcher pitched amazing. But all anyone could talk about was Champlin. So not only was there an unfair advantage on the field, but that’s the sole focus of the entire tournament compared to years past. It’s supposed to be recognizing the great talent on the teams and the girls."

Kotzmacher also pointed to efforts to silence dissent. As OutKick reported, the Eagan High School athletic director sent an email to parents discouraging them from bringing "political messages" to the tournament. The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) also disabled comments on their social media posts so that no one could point out the unfairness.

"It makes us feel like we don’t matter," she said. "Like we’re just kind of a side piece in their overall grand scheme of things."

Kotzmacher Is Fighting For The Future Of Girls' Softball

Kotzmacher said she was heartbroken after the semifinal loss — not just for herself, but for the little girls watching.

"I coach on a 10U team, and I obviously was sobbing after the game," she said. "And I had these little girls coming up and saying, ‘Why are you crying?’ And I was like, ‘I hope you never have to understand what I just went through.’"

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran Pitching Coach Says Minnesota State Champions In Softball 'Going To Be Known As Cheaters'

Despite the risk of backlash, Kotzmacher said speaking out is worth it if it helps to protect the next generation of female athletes.

"I never thought that I would be in a place to play a biological male," she said. "After that, I was like, I have nothing to lose. It’s worth the risk, and I’d rather take any negative consequences toward me if that ensures a future for these younger female athletes."

Kendall is just one of many athletes, parents and coaches who spoke with OutKick last week at the state tournament. While most declined to speak on the record out of fear of retribution, the frustration and concern were widespread.

Kendall, now headed to play softball at Western Michigan, made it clear she’s not afraid.

"I am a very outspoken person," she said. "And I just couldn’t sit back and say nothing."