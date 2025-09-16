Trans Cyclist Tells Protesters To 'Suck A Sawn-Off Shotgun' Days After Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death

Chelsea Wolfe was an alternate for U.S. Women's Cycling just a few years ago

A transgender cyclist who goes by the name Chelsea Wolfe was among the out-of-touch, deranged group of people celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk on social media. Wolfe has since exposed just how detached from reality they truly are while confirming the disgusting rhetoric from the radical left has infiltrated their brain.

Wolfe, who was the alternate for the U.S. women's BMX team for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics despite being a biological male, took to Instagram to celebrate the murder of Kirk.

A post Wolfe shared to Instagram stories included a USA Today story on the shooting, with a caption reading "We did it" with the children's character "Dora the Explorer." Another was a simple black screen with white letters saying "The ‘find out' era looks good on him."

Wolfe then posted a smiling selfie, giving a thumbs up. That photo was captioned: "Being a Nazi is completely optional btw. He didn't have to do all that, but he did and now he's dead. Don't live your life in a way that the world is better following your death."

Calling people ‘Nazis’ appears to be a go-to move for Wolfe.

Just days after celebrating the murder of Kirk, a husband and father to two young children, Wolfe competed in the Oakland Grand Prix race. Protesters were present, voicing that biological men do not belong in women's sports.

Wolfe addressed the protesters, telling them to "go suck a sawed-off shotgun, motherfu--er." Wolfe could also be heard in the NSFW video mouthing, "You're a Nazi piece of sh-t. and "We don't f--k with fascists. That's how we feel about Nazis around these parts. This is America. We kill Nazis."

Wolfe, who was born in Florida, hates America and everything it stands for, publicly telling the world about a desire to burn the American flag at the Olympics.

"My goal is to win the Olympics so I can burn a US flag on the podium. This is what they focus on during a pandemic. Hurting trans children," Wolfe posted on Facebook in March 2020.

USA Cycling made an effort to distance itself from Wolfe following the disgusting comments made after Kirk's death.