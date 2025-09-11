Transgender Cyclist Posts On Social Media Celebrating Assassination Of Charlie Kirk

While many Democrat politicians and commentators have condemned the assassination of Charlie Kirk, many of their supporters have openly cheered it.

Social media is flooded with compilations and reposts of left-wing users saying Kirk deserved it or celebrating that his children will grow up without their father. It’s beyond disgraceful—and, too often, typical of the left’s reaction to people with different views.So it's no surprise, then, that some of the most vile, hateful responses to Kirk's murder have come from the transgender activist wing of the political left.

A transgender BMX cyclist, who's been part of Team USA, posted several times on social media Wednesday openly cheering Kirk's death. That cyclist, Chelsea Wolfe, was part of the U.S. women's BMX team as an alternate for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics despite being biologically male.

Chelsea Wolfe Instagram Posts Celebrate Political Murder

Wolfe's Instagram story is littered with posts celebrating Kirk's death.

One post has a USA Today story on the shooting, with a caption reading "We did it" with children's character "Dora the Explorer." Another was a simple black screen with white letters saying "The ‘find out' era looks good on him."

Wolfe then posted a smiling selfie, giving a thumbs up. That photo was captioned "Being a Nazi is completely optional btw. He didn't have to do all that, but he did and now he's dead. Don't live your life in a way that the world is better following your death."

This is the same BMX Cyclist who publicly hoped to burn an American flag at the Olympics.

"My goal is to win the Olympics so I can burn a US flag on the podium. This is what they focus on during a pandemic. Hurting trans children," Wolfe posted on Facebook in March 2020.

Wolfe also reposted a TikTok video of a member of the left smiling about the shooting. Several posts later, Wolfe posted another video of a TikToker discussing mass shootings, with the caption "Still waiting on Kirk's response" with an eyes emoji and a crying laughing emoji. There are several more extremist messages celebrating and promoting violence, while referring to Kirk as a "Nazi."

It would be shocking to hear rhetoric this horrific if it weren’t so common on the left in the aftermath of the shooting. There has been open cheering, celebration, and an endless stream of videos from "normal" Democrats. It’s telling that so many, including this extremist, feel comfortable sharing something this vile. They feel justified and supported in their inhumane responses by being part of the "correct" political party.

USA Cycling has yet to respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital, and it likely won't. Chelsea Wolfe is transgender, thus protected by ideology.