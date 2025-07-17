Transgender Athlete Suing Princeton After Being Barred From Running In Women's Category

Transgender athletes are quickly demonstrating that they don't intend to accept new rules and orders forcing them to accept biological reality.

The latest example being transgender runner Sadie Schreiner, who's now suing Princeton University for being allegedly excluded from a women's race held on May 3. Schriner's complaint alleges that the male athlete tried to run against women in a 200-meter sprint at the Larry Ellis Invitational. Per the suit, officials allegedly told Schreiner 15 minutes before the race started that the event would be limited to females.

The complaint says that a Princeton official told Schreiner, "I do not want to assume, but you are transgender." This amounted to a "blantant and willful disregard of Sadie's rights as a transgender woman…thereby causing Sadie Schreiner forseeable and emotional harm," the lawsuit says.

Schreiner frequently dominated against women in athletic competitions, until being barred from forcing reality denial onto others by President Donald Trump's executive order in February. Furious that women can now compete on a level playing field, Schriner is now suing Princeton for following that order. Brilliant.

Trans Athletes Keep Ignoring Men's Category

In December, Schreiner complained about how hard it was proving to transfer schools, as more and more states passed laws to prevent males from competing against females.

"Among all the hurdles transfers usually have, there is an extra layer because it is trans, 50% of the country banned me from participating and that meant I couldn't attend any of those colleges even if they reached out to me with a full ride," Schreiner said.

And that sentence perfectly exemplifies the delusions and self-obsession that athletes like Schreiner are consumed by. Nobody's banned from participating. Schreiner could quite easily have run in the men's category against athletes of the same biological sex. But Schreiner would almost certainly lose, while not being able to live out the fantasy of dominating female athletes.

That's why this lawsuit exists. That's why Schreiner and Lia Thomas and many others get so upset and affronted by reality-confirming rules and laws: because it prevents them from being able to win. They won't compete against men, then act as though they're prevented from participating.

It used to work. It won't anymore.