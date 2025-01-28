Trans-Identifying Male Runner Brags About Beating Females Despite Broken Shoe

Sadie Schreiner, a trans-identifying male runner who recently complained about not being able to get Division I athletic scholarships in women's track and field, is now bragging about beating female runners even though Schreiner had a broken shoe.

Schreiner, born Camden Schreiner, beat all the women in the 200-meter dash, even without proper equipment. It's almost as if Schreiner has a biological advantage that having a broken shoe couldn't mitigate.



Hmm.

Schreiner has competed for RIT in two 200-meter dashes so far this season, winning both of them. On Friday, Schreiner captured another women's record.

An article posted to the RIT official athletics website titled, "Schreiner and Harkless named Athletes of the Week" appears to have been taken off the site.

However, it appears Schreiner was named an "Athlete of the Week" in women's track and field despite being a biological male.

Schreiner is a two-time All-American in women's track and field and appears on the way to a third-straight All-American honor as the athlete continues to put up record-setting numbers against female competition.

Of course, like many transgender athletes, Schreiner says that there is no advantage to being a male competing against female athletes.

To Schreiner, it's simply hard work and dedication that has created athletics opportunities.

Yet, Schreiner's time on Friday (25.17 seconds in the 200, which was over 1.5 seconds faster than second place) would have ranked 29th against the men in the meet (out of 40 runners).

So, Schreiner could theoretically race against men and not be the last-place finisher. Instead, Schreiner elects to race against women and win.

Why finish 29th when you can finish first? Sure, it might not be fair to women, but who cares about them?

Clearly not the NCAA, which continues to allow male athletes like Schreiner to take victories away from deserving women.