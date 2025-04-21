Madman Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Barks At Jayson Tatum To 'Get Up' From Injury

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is a man among boys.

The championship-winning coach has gained recognition for his tough attitude and often strange parables delivered on the microphone.

Trained in jiu-jitsu and constantly brushing off his team’s obstacles, Mazzulla’s leadership is not for the weak.

During Sunday’s Game 1 against the Orlando Magic, Celtics star Jayson Tatum went down with what appeared to be a lower-leg injury.

After colliding with Magic players Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Wendell Carter Jr., Tatum writhed on the ground in pain.

The sight of the star player didn’t muster any sympathy from Mazzulla, who held off the team trainer ready to check on Tatum.

Not only did Mazzulla hold off on immediate help, he yelled at Tatum to "GET UP."

Balls of steel by Mazzulla is what that’s called.

While the NBA has shifted to arguably the most player-friendly model among major American leagues, Mazzulla isn’t changing with the times, keeping it old school.

Most coaches would have sent their trainer out in a panic.

Mazzulla’s attitude toward toughening up his players is refreshing.

As it turns out, Tatum was indeed "alright" following a brief visit to the locker room.

Since taking over in 2022, Mazzulla has proven his approach works, leading the Celtics to an NBA championship in 2024 with a 64-18 regular-season record.

If player-pampering Steve Kerr has an antithesis, it’d be Joe Mazzulla.

