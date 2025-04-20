Jayson Tatum's Mom Wants A Piece of Orlando After Celtics Star's Injury

Hell hath no fury like an NBA star's mother.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics suffered a nasty spill during Sunday's dominant 103-86 win over the Orlando Magic.

Tatum didn't leave unscathed.

The Celtics star collided with two Magic defenders while driving to the basket. He hit the deck, trying to soften the crash, which led to him hurting his wrist.

On his way to the locker room, Brandy Cole, Tatum's mother, asked if he needed her to confront the Magic for injuring him.

"You want me to go to the Orlando locker room?" Cole said to Tatum.

Like any protective mother, Cole was ready for battle after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Wendell Carter Jr. collided with Tatum. After the game, the Celtics star said he felt "alright." He finished with 17 points. Game 2 of the Eastern Conference opening round resumes Wednesday between Boston and Orlando.

More significantly, the Celtics' win marked the second blowout in Sunday's slate of playoff games, which was somewhat disappointing during the holiday weekend.

