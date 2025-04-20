Jayson Tatum's Mom Wants A Piece of Orlando After Celtics Star's Injury

Hell hath no fury like an NBA star's mother.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics suffered a nasty spill during Sunday's dominant 103-86 win over the Orlando Magic.

Tatum didn't leave unscathed.

The Celtics star collided with two Magic defenders while driving to the basket. He hit the deck, trying to soften the crash, which led to him hurting his wrist.

On his way to the locker room, Brandy Cole, Tatum's mother, asked if he needed her to confront the Magic for injuring him.

"You want me to go to the Orlando locker room?" Cole said to Tatum.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 15: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates with his mother, Brandy Cole, after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 109-81 in Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 15, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Like any protective mother, Cole was ready for battle after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Wendell Carter Jr. collided with Tatum. After the game, the Celtics star said he felt "alright." He finished with 17 points. Game 2 of the Eastern Conference opening round resumes Wednesday between Boston and Orlando.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on April 20, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 17: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates with mother Brandy Cole after winning Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on June 17, 2024 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)

More significantly, the Celtics' win marked the second blowout in Sunday's slate of playoff games, which was somewhat disappointing during the holiday weekend.

